Guy Fieri To The Rescue, Again!
If you’re a fan of Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri, it won’t surprise you that he’s served over 2,000 meals to first responders during the devastating NorCal fires. If you’re not a fan, you may want to reconsider. Fieri reached out to friends, other chefs, and family members for assistance in putting together penne pasta, salad, and garlic bread meals for crews battling the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma County. Guy himself indicated that he made about 3,800 meatballs for the first responders as well. This isn’t the first time Guy Fieri has come to the aid of our brave firefighters; he’s helped feed crews taking on California wildfires last November as well. It’s too bad that we continue to need aid and reinforcements every year because of these devastating fires, but Guy Fieri’s selflessness and support of our firefighters and first responders is commendable. Hopefully his actions are inspiring others with the means and connections to do the same.
John Young