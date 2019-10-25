Grief During the Holiday Support Group

The holiday season is an especially difficult time for those who are suffering the loss of a loved one, and NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement has arranged to hold grief support meetings to help during this particularly challenging time.
The “Grief During the Holidays” support series will be held starting Nov. 5
from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, through Dec. 17.
Those who have experienced the loss of a loved one are invited to join the group on any or all of the Tuesday evening meetings. The meetings are free and will be held at the NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement Center, 4520 Business Center Drive, Suite 110 in Fairfield.
For more information about the holiday support series, contact NorthBay
Hospice & Bereavement at (707) 646-3517.