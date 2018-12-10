Greater Vallejo Recreation District Breakfast With Santa

Come and join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and of course the elves for a delicious breakfast and holiday cheer at Greater Vallejo Recreation District’s annual Breakfast with Santa on

Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Children of all ages will be able to make Christmas crafts and take a picture with Santa. Children ages 9 and younger will receive a special gift from Santa himself!

Space is limited, pre-registration is required. Call 707-648-4600 for more info, or check out www.gvrd.org

Purchase Tickets $10/person (kids under 2 free)

Session 1 – 9:00 am- Breakfast served 9:30 am

Session 2 – 10:30 am-Breakfast served 11:00 am