Gold Star Dinner Fundraiser

It is not natural for a parent to lose a child. And for parents who have lost a child in service to their country, it is the ultimate sacrifice that allows us to live in freedom in this Country. For those who do not know what a “blue star mom” or “gold star family” is, it is simple – the blue star signifies a family member (child) serving in the military. The blue star is replaced by a gold star if that family member (child) perishes during that service. We are hosting an event to raise funds to be able to help support a thirteen-year tradition that takes place each year at the San Francisco Marines Memorial Club. Each February, hundreds of gold star family members from throughout California and beyond converge on the Club in order to honor and remember their fallen heroes. Many of those families have to travel a great distance and all funds raised will be used to allow those families who need financial assistance to attend this wonderful remembrance and tribute to their loved ones.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at 5:00 pm for no-host cocktails, 6:00 pm for dinner catered by the Buckhorn Grill followed by a short program to honor the families of our fallen heroes. We will have a raffle and entertainment.

The cost is $35 per person and tickets can be obtained from Jeff or Lynn Jewell at (707) 446-3582 or email us at vetrepjeff@gmail.com or lynn.jewell53@gmail.com. You can also get tickets from Kathleen Heeren at (707) 430-7023 or email her at cntrywmn@pacbell.net. Checks can be made payable to American Legion Post 165.

Please join us for this very special tribute to local area Gold Star Families and thank you.