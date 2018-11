The money that you just saved by during your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping spree’s can be put to good use world wide on Tuesday November 27th, which is the annual Global Day of Giving. Make sure to use #givingtuesday online to maximize the charitable donations.

You can even start a Facebook Fundraiser when you use #givingtuesday and Facebook, together with Paypal will Match Up to $7 Million dollars with 100% going to Charity.

What will your Global Day of Giving charity be?

Donna Perry