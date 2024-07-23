Get Your Tickets TODAY For The Leaven Kids Gala On September 22nd!

95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Image courtesy of Leaven Kids, inc.

It’s time to celebrate! Please join the community for The Leaven Kids annual gala on Sunday, September 22nd! There are only a few tables left, so if you haven’t already purchased your tickets, buy them today! This is going to be an incredible evening you don’t want to miss. If you are unable to attend, you can still help kids and communities by making a donation. Your generosity will impact a child’s life and help transform communities!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2024

Silverado Resort and Spa
1600 Atlas Peak Rd
Napa, CA 94558

COCKTAIL RECEPTION
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

DINNER, PROGRAM & LIVE AUCTION
6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

GUEST SPEAKER
Gen. Steve W. Wilson
Vice-Chief of Staff, United States Air Force (ret)

COCKTAIL ATTIRE

