Get Your Tickets Now For The NorthBay Health 33rd Annual Jubilee 10/28!

The NorthBay Health Foundation Jubilee has become Solano County’s premiere fund-raising event, and it returns to Vacaville at The Sunrise Events Center on Saturday, October 28th from 5 to 10pm! The Jubilee supports programs and patient services at NorthBay Health. The funds raised at the event will help make possible the expansion of NorthBay’s Cardiac Catheterization Labs, among other important projects. Get your tickets TODAY at: https://www.northbay.org/foundation/wine-brew-food-jubilee/index.cfm

Through the years, the NorthBay Health Jubilee has grown exponentially. It has become a perennially sold-out affair and has been held in an array of venues – under a tent in Lagoon Valley, on the Jelly Belly factory floor, at the Vacaville Skating Center, in shopping center parking lots, Sunrise Events Center, and even in a C5 hangar at Travis Air Force Base. For many years, it was held under a huge tent at the iconic Nut Tree Complex in Vacaville. For 2023, it will return again to the Sunrise Event Center in Vacaville. See you all there!