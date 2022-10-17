Get Your Tickets Now For Festival Of Trees, November 28th In Vacaville!

The Vacaville Festival of Trees Display, Auction & Gala is the premier annual benefit for Opportunity House, whose mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for women, men, families, and transitional age youth in Solano County. Be a part of this amazing and long-running community fundraiser, at The Sunrise Banquet and Event Center, 620 Orange Drive in Vacaville on Monday, November 28th. Get your tickets and information at www.VacavilleFOT.org (tickets will not be sold at the door).

We’ll see you there!