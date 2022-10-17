95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Get Your Tickets Now For Festival Of Trees, November 28th In Vacaville!

Share
Get Your Tickets Now For Festival Of Trees, November 28th In Vacaville!

The Vacaville Festival of Trees Display, Auction & Gala is the premier annual benefit for Opportunity House, whose mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for women, men, families, and transitional age youth in Solano County. Be a part of this amazing and long-running community fundraiser, at The Sunrise Banquet and Event Center, 620 Orange Drive in Vacaville on Monday, November 28th. Get your tickets and information at www.VacavilleFOT.org (tickets will not be sold at the door).

We’ll see you there!

Recently Played

SnapRosa Linn
6:32pm
DiamondsSam Smith Kim Petras
6:27pm
As It WasHarry Styles
6:24pm
ShiversEd Sheeran
6:21pm
SunroofNicky Youre
6:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park's Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
2

Coffee Hour Learning Sessions By The Dixon Historical Society On 10/26
3

Cartoonist Keith Knight Brings His Message Of Hope To Berkeley November 4th
4

Halloween Candy Ranked By State, And Fruit Is Not Candy
5

Be A Part Of The 2nd Annual Funky Chicken Rescue "Funky Fall Festival" October 23rd in Vacaville!