Get Your Motors Runnin’ for the 19th Annual Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run This Saturday!

Over my nearly 20 years hosting The KUIC Morning Show, I’ve met some interesting and amazing local heroes; one of those heroes is motorcycle enthusiast Glenn Phillips. Glenn is a hero because he turned a family tragedy into a wonderful fundraising event that helps local students take advantage of educational opportunities. For the 19th year in a row, Glenn is inviting the Vacaville community to participate in the Annual Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Scholarship Run. The run is a fundraiser to provide scholarships for local students at Will C. Wood high school. Wood is the school Glenn’s late daughter Sarah would have graduated from.

Sarah Renee was killed after coming home from school when she was 13 years old. To honor her memory, a scholarship fund was set up by Glenn and her family to help a graduating student from Will C. Wood High School. All proceeds from the event go to the scholarship fund.

This year’s run is this Saturday, August 25th and starts at Miss Darla’s, (110 Peabody Road in Vacaville) Sign-ins begin at 8 a.m. and the run leaves at 10 a.m. sharp for the ride through Sarah’s Garden at Eleanor Nelson Park. Anything with a motor is welcome!

John Young