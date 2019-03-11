Get the Rush! at Rush Ranch

Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rush Ranch

Get the Rush! at Rush Ranch: On the third Saturday of every month, volunteers offer family-friendly activities at Rush Ranch.  Timing and activities vary month to month. In March, kids and adults can travel back in time by entering a traditional blacksmith shop, and learn why Rush Ranch is nationally famous by participating in tidal marsh activities.  At 11:00, docents will lead families on an interpretive hike along the marsh.

Visitors can also explore exhibits, wander trails on their own, and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Free.

