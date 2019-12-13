Sat. December 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rush Ranch
Get the Rush!: On the third Saturday of every month, volunteers offer family-friendly activities at Rush Ranch. Timing and activities vary month to month. This month, visitors can travel back in time by entering a traditional blacksmith shop, and join a docent-led interpretive hike focused on the birds, plants and water of the marsh. Guests can explore exhibits, wander trails on their own, and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. The docent led hike will begin at 11am. Meeting location is in front of the flag pole. Rain cancels the hike. Free.