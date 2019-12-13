      Weather Alert

Sat. December 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rush Ranch

Get the Rush!: On the third Saturday of every month, volunteers offer family-friendly activities at Rush Ranch. Timing and activities vary month to month. This month, visitors can travel back in time by entering a traditional blacksmith shop, and join a docent-led interpretive hike focused on the birds, plants and water of the marsh.  Guests can explore exhibits, wander trails on their own, and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy.   The docent led hike will begin at 11am.  Meeting location is in front of the flag pole.  Rain cancels the hike.  Free.

December 21 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Rush Ranch
3521 Grizzly Island Rd.
Suisun City, CA 
