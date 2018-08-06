Saturday, August 18 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Rush Ranch

Get the Rush!: On the third Saturday of every month, volunteers offer family-friendly activities at Rush Ranch. Timing and activities vary month to month. In June, visitors can experiment with science discovery labs, travel back in time by entering a traditional blacksmith shop, take a guided walk alongside the tidal marsh, and learn why Rush Ranch is nationally famous by participating in tidal marsh activities.

Weather permitting, they can also ride around the ranch on a horse-drawn wagon. Wheelchair users are encouraged to board the wagon and experience the ride; the wagons are specially-designed with a wheelchair lift. Guests can also explore exhibits, wander trails on their own, and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy.

Free to the Public.