Get Ready For The Vacaville Pony Baseball International World Series!

Vacaville Pony Baseball is once again hosting the Pony Baseball Mustang 9U International World Series at Keating Park in Vacaville – July 19th-22nd!

There will be teams traveling from Nicaragua, Mexico and the Philippines to play in this tournament; it will be an amazing sporting and cultural event for families.

Vacaville Mayor, John Carli, will throw the Opening Ceremony pitch on Friday, July 19th at 3:00pm and District 3 Senator Bill Dodd will throw the closing ceremony pitch on Monday, July 22nd. The Opening Ceremony will consist of the National Anthems being played for each participating country as well as state flags being presented for each of our United States competitors. It will be an amazing show of unity and international sportsmanship! Get more info at http://www.mustang9worldseries.org/