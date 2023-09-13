Get Outdoors And Make A Difference On Coastal Cleanup Day 9/23!

Coastal Cleanup Day started nearly four decades ago, as citizens recognized a growing need to protect our coastlines, oceans, and waterways from pollution, litter, and debris. Since then the annual Cleanup has grown into California’s—and the world’s—largest single-day volunteer event!

Every September, volunteers gather and spend a morning outdoors to pick up trash and recyclable

beverage containers in order to leave their local parks, trails, waterways, and roadsides better than they found them. This year’s theme is “You are bigger than you think”, reflecting the impact we can make both on

our own and with our efforts combined. You can join your community and neighbors at one of

the more than 60 cleanup sites across Solano County on Saturday, September 23 from

9:00AM to 12:00PM. Organizers expect more than 2,500 volunteers to remove at least 20,000

pounds of trash, litter, and recyclables from Solano County sites this year. Collected items typically

include cigarette filters, plastic bottles, food takeout containers, grocery bags, and even e-waste

and tires. Recycling or properly disposing of these items improves the local environment and

prevents all of this litter from traveling along our waterways to end up in the San Francisco Bay and

Pacific Ocean.

Not only do volunteers collect trash and recyclables, they are also collecting data. “The

significance of Coastal Cleanup Day extends beyond the improvements that volunteers make the

day of the event,” says Eben Schwartz, Marine Debris Program Manager with the California

Coastal Commission. “Coastal Cleanup data has helped shape legislation and policy addressing

plastic pollution into the future.” The information about how much and what kinds of trash is picked

up on Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest existing dataset about plastics pollution in the world. In

California, this information has been used to develop new laws, such as Senate Bill 54, also known

as California’s “Circular Economy Bill,” which requires manufacturers to be responsible for making

packaging and single use containers recyclable or compostable, and also creates funding to

develop facilities needed for recycling and composting.

Come be a part of the growing stewardship movement in Solano County. Gather a group, or simply

come out on your own. Participants range from school groups and faith communities to businesses and neighbors. To learn how to participate, visit the event website cleanupsolano.org for cleanup

locations and updates.

You can share your cleanup experience on social media using the hashtags #CoastalCleanup and

#KeepSolanoClean. Follow local cleanup efforts on Instagram using the handle @cleanupsolano.

You can also follow statewide efforts with the California Coastal Commission’s account,

@thecaliforniacoast.

Coastal Cleanup Day is coordinated by Solano Resource Conservation District on behalf of the

cities and County of Solano and supported by partnerships with local wastewater agencies, parks,

and the State’s Coastal Commission.