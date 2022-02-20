      Weather Alert

Game of Throws Cornhole Tournament For Nation’s Finest Homeless Vets Services

Do you enjoy family-friendly competition and outdoor fun? Are you a veteran? Do you enjoy taking part in veteran-focused events and activities?

Join Nation’s Finest for our first-ever Game of Throws Cornhole Tournament! Game of Throws is an organization-wide event that will officially “kick off” all the great activities we have planned for this year in honor of our 50th Anniversary. We encourage EVERYONE to participate! Whether you’re a client of Nation’s Finest, a military veteran in your local community, or simply someone who wants to have fun while supporting a good cause, come on out and help us celebrate 50 years on March 26th at Napa Smith Brewery: 101 Yolano Drive in Vallejo!

About the Tournament:

Game of Throws directly benefits the mission of Nation’s Finest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, and is designed for players of all ages and abilities. Our goal is to raise $150,000 in donations through the tournament, individual contributions, and raffle ticket sales (donations can also be made directly online).  More info at www.nationsfinest.org

 

