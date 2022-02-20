Game of Throws Cornhole Tournament For Nation’s Finest Homeless Vets Services

Join Nation’s Finest for our first-ever Game of Throws Cornhole Tournament! Game of Throws is an organization-wide event that will officially “kick off” all the great activities we have planned for this year in honor of our 50th Anniversary. We encourage EVERYONE to participate! Whether you’re a client of Nation’s Finest, a military veteran in your local community, or simply someone who wants to have fun while supporting a good cause, come on out and help us celebrate 50 years on March 26th at Napa Smith Brewery: 101 Yolano Drive in Vallejo!