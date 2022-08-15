Funky Chicken Rescue Of Solano County Helps Care For Unwanted And Disabled Animals

We are dedicated to the rescue and care of unwanted animals. We adopt and rescue from the local shelters, the SPCA, and individuals looking to rehome their unwanted pets. We help, and rehabilitate, special needs animals. Our goal is to educate the public on these animals through group visits, public appearances, and the internet. All animals will live out their lives at our sanctuary. We are a 501(c)(3). All donations made go towards the animals’ food and care.

We are a small family of 3 that rescues and adopts unwanted farm animals, many with disabilities, who will live out their lives at our sanctuary in Northern CA. We have rescue chickens, horses, dogs, cats, alpacas, emus, goats, sheep and ducks. We specialize in animals with disabilities

