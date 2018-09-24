Fundraiser BBQ for Bethany Lutheran Preschool

In the early morning hours of August 22, 2018, a fire broke out at Bethany Lutheran Preschool on South Orchard Avenue in Vacaville California. The fire damaged an entire wing, the playground, and other areas of the school. Students arrived to find their beloved school burned beyond recognition. Having served the community for 43 years, there were tears from parents, neighbors, friends, and first responders alike.

Let’s gather as a community to show our support for this beloved school at a fundraiser BBQ on Sunday, September 30, 2018, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The fundraiser is an amazing opportunity to show your support for the school and enjoy a family-oriented event. There will be great food, a raffle, and children’s’ activities

The fundraiser will be held at Bethany Lutheran School, 1011 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville.

All proceeds will go towards school supplies, books, toys, etc. to replace those lost.

We can’t wait to see you all there and thank you for your support.