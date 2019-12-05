      Weather Alert

Fun With Current Events

Hey, you can either laugh, cry, or become more civically-involved in our American Experiment as you watch current political affairs unfold in the news…this week I choose to laugh:

 

Im-Peach-Mint: A new brand of left-leaning ice cream I’m serving up this week.

 

Quid BRO Quo: What happens when Jeff Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” asks for something in exchange for, well, something, dude.

 

U-Candy-Krain: A beet-flavored Eastern European holiday treat.

Send YOUR suggestions to jyoung@kuic.com 🙂

John Young

#Trending
Contest Rules
Traffic
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch