Fun With Current Events

Hey, you can either laugh, cry, or become more civically-involved in our American Experiment as you watch current political affairs unfold in the news…this week I choose to laugh:
Im-Peach-Mint: A new brand of left-leaning ice cream I’m serving up this week.
Quid BRO Quo: What happens when Jeff Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” asks for something in exchange for, well, something, dude.
U-Candy-Krain: A beet-flavored Eastern European holiday treat.
Send YOUR suggestions to jyoung@kuic.com 🙂
John Young