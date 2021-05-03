FSUSD Public Safety Academy
The FSUSD Public Safety Academy (PSA) is now accepting enrollment
applications for the 2021-22 school year. There are current openings for incoming 5th and 9th grade students,
with waitlists for all other grades.
The Public Safety Academy is a 5th through 12th grade thematic school of choice in the Fairfield-Suisun
Unified School District. Designed to provide an engaging academic program, the PSA is a perfect fit for
students interested in career preparation for firefighting, law enforcement, emergency response, and other
public safety related fields. The school is also an excellent choice for students seeking to develop their
leadership, collaboration and self-discipline skills. As a part of the thematic instruction, the PSA focuses on
project-based learning, character development, and college and career readiness.
“When I first attended the Public Safety Academy, I never anticipated the impact that the things I learned, not
just in my classes but with everything extracurricular I did at this school, would have on my future.” shared
Isabel Ochoa, PSA Alumni and Cadet Commander, Class of 2019. “Yes, the school is called Public Safety
Academy, and there is an emphasis on the public safety field, but really students are being taught life-long
skills and that is something I am grateful for.”
If you are interested in learning more, the Public Safety Academy’s admissions requirements, online
application and program information can be found on the PSA website at: fsusd.org/fspsa