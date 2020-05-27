FS Kids Art Online Gallery
FS Kids Art Online with the cooperation of the seven Solano city Mayors; Lori Wilson – Mayor of Suisun City, Thom Bogue – Mayor of Dixon, Harry Price – Mayor of Fairfield, Elizabeth Patterson – Mayor of Benicia, Ron Rowlett – Mayor of Vacaville, Bob Sampayan – Mayor of Vallejo, and Ronald Kott – Mayor of Rio Vista, are pleased to announce a new free online art competition for the kids of Solano County!
The contest is a poster contest to celebrate how each Solano City is standing up against Covid -19. Each child will have the opportunity to enter a drawing or painting which represents how their city is standing up to Covid-19. The contest will open Monday May 25th and close June 25th, with winners announced on July 3rd. Once the contest is closed to entries the Mayors from each city will select the winner for their city! The winning entries will then represent their individual city on a poster for all of Solano County! Full rules can be accessed on www.fskidsartonline.com.