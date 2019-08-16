Friends of the Winters FFA – 7th Annual Wild West Dinner and Dance
Mark your calendars! Saturday, October 12, 2019, Friends of the Winters FFA will host the 7th Annual Wild West Dinner and Dance. Join us for a great evening of BBQ with a side of entertainment. Friends of Winters FFA was founded by parents and community members devoted to supporting and giving back to the Winters FFA program and its members.
The Wild West Dinner and Dance is our main fundraiser each year. All proceeds from the event are donated back to the Winters FFA program to support an array of elements from supplies for projects, the FFA jacket closet, to help cover fees for leadership events including State and National Conferences and scholarships where we have supported our senior members future with more than $30,000.00 over the years.
To make the event a reality, our all-volunteer committee relies on contributions from local and neighboring community support. We are looking for event sponsors, door prizes, raffles, silent and live auctions, game prizes and monetary donations. All items are tax deductible and donors will be highlighted on our website and the evening’s event program.
Your support helps Friends of Winters FFA keep traditions, dreams and the future of Winters FFA members alive. If you would like to make a donation or have questions, please contact any committee member. You may also contact us directly atwww.Friendsofwintersffa.com or mail your donation to the following:
Friends of the Winters FFA
P.O. Box 369
Winters, CA 95694