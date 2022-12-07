Friends of the Solano Commission For Women And Girls Is Established To Help Raise Funds

Members of the Solano Commission for Women and Girls are pleased to announce that they have received approval from the California Secretary of State to establish the “Friends” of the Solano Commission for Women and Girls. The purpose of the “Friends” is to be a fundraising arm

of the Commission, while providing support for the Commission’s programs. The Board includes a diverse membership of community leaders including Chair-Kay Kelley, Rio Vista; Secretary – Sabine Goerke-Shrode, Fairfield; Treasurer -Liliana Gonzalez, Vallejo; Dr. Frances McCullough, Fairfield, Susan Rotchy, Dixon, Jennifer Hamilton, Fairfield, and Assembly Women Lori Wilson, Suisun.

Several projects are in the works for 2023 including:

The Annual Women’s History Month events celebrating women leaders of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds –

The 3rd Annual Birth Justice Event will provide educational awareness and solutions through an exciting panel of experts who will offer insight through experience about better birth outcomes for brown and black mothers in Solano County –

In collaboration with Touro University’s American Medical Women’s Association,

SCWG has hosted three successful “Period Project” drives where donations of

feminine hygiene products are distributed to houseless women and girls throughout

Solano County –

If you would like to donate toward this exciting new effort, OR are interested in

getting involved, contact Kay Kelley at 909-234-6913, or visit www.solanocomissionwomengirls.com