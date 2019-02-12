Friends of the Benicia Public Library Book Sale

Find gently used books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, and more at extremely reasonable prices!

A book sale is held the second Saturday of every month from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Benicia Public Library in downtown Benicia.

The May and November Saturday sales include a $5 bag sale, excluding premium items.

Each month there are over 50,000 volumes of donated items to choose from including books, DVDs magazines, paperbacks and more.

On the Thursday evening before the Saturday book sale, there is a member only book sale from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Membership dues are accepted at the door.

Only cash or checks accepted.

More volunteers are needed for ongoing help with the monthly book sales. Volunteers work 2-hour shifts. Request more information at the book sales.