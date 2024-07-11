95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

FREE Youth Girls Summer Self-Esteem Group Available in Fairfield

Image courtesy of Agape Counseling Center

A Self-Esteem group geared toward teenage girls is available on Wednesdays from 1pm to 2:20pm at  1745 Enterprise Drive, Bldg 2, Suite 1-A in Fairfield, conducted by Kirpah Sahota and supervised by Dr. Cornelia Gibson. The group will cover issues ranging from Healthy Self-Esteem to Coping With Body Changes and Social Media Influences. There is NO COST to attend; the group is FREE! For more information, please contact Kirpah at (510)-620-0065 or through email: [email protected]

