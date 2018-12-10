Free Women Self Defense Class

Come out and learn some valuable lessons in self-defense.

Don’t be caught off guard, take control of the situation! Women & kids of all ages welcome! Bring a friend!!

If you can’t make this session, please know we are here

Every 3rd Saturday of the month 9:00 am – 10:30 am

(unless otherwise noted.)

 

To register or more information call, 707-410-0979

 

This Women Free Self Defense Class is sponsored by WK Foundation a 501(c) organization. 

Mission Statement: 
To reach the community, both women, and children through proper self-defense techniques which entail building and fine-tuning of the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of oneself.
To educate, guide, and challenge the future generation of leaders. Ultimately, leading them into the directions of greater understanding and quality of life.

