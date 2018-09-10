Free Water Education Resources for Solano County Teachers

Free Water Education Resources SRCD educator-led lessons and field trips, teacher training & materials for K-12 students.

Project WET is an international, award-winning water resource education program for teachers. Solano County School Water Educational Program (SWEP) hosts two Project WET workshops for Solano County teachers each year. Project WET Teacher Training September 22, 2018, & February 23, 2019.

