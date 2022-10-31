95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Free Rides On FAST Transit For Veteran’s Day, Friday November 11th

Free Rides On FAST Transit For Veteran’s Day, Friday November 11th

In honor of our veterans and active-duty military, all ride free on FAST local routes and DART paratransit services on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.  Please note, FAST and DART will operate on a Saturday schedule on November 11th.

Lynette Syme | Senior Transportation Technician

Public Works – Transportation | City of Fairfield

 | 707-434-3802 | 707-434-3800    

2000 Cadenasso Drive, Fairfield, CA 94533

www.fairfield.ca.gov  | www.fasttransit.org

Transportation Center hours: Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

City Offices are closed the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month.

   

 

 

