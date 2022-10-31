Free Rides On FAST Transit For Veteran’s Day, Friday November 11th
In honor of our veterans and active-duty military, all ride free on FAST local routes and DART paratransit services on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th. Please note, FAST and DART will operate on a Saturday schedule on November 11th.
