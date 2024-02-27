95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

FREE Online Workshop On Creating Your Own Monarch Butterfly Habitat

Share
FREE Online Workshop On Creating Your Own Monarch Butterfly Habitat
Image courtesy of The Solano Resource Conservation District

Solano Resource Conservation District is offering two FREE online workshops to help residents learn how to provide Monarch habitat in as little as 100 square feet in their own backyard!

Each workshop will cover the natural history and life cycle of Monarchs, the types of plants Monarchs need to survive, and how to correctly install and manage those plants for the benefit of butterflies. Monarch butterflies have suffered a 95% decline in their population numbers in the past decade. Loss of habitat and food resources are the main reasons for Monarchs’ decline and residents can help them recover by providing these resources in their backyards!

The workshops will be held on Zoom on Sunday, March 10, 4:30pm-5:30pm and Tuesday,
March 19, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Each workshop will cover the same material. To register, please fill
out the form at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/h87xbcCvkb

OR contact Sammy Flohr at [email protected]

Recently Played

UnstoppableSia
6:13am
Drive ByTrain
6:10am
Shut Up And DanceWalk The Moon
5:59am
A Million DreamsPink
5:55am
Drift AwayUncle Kracker And Dobie Gray
5:51am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Register Today For The 3rd Annual Birth Justice Solano Event In Vallejo On 2/25
2

Join The Females In Flag Football Clinic On March 10th At Solano Community College!
3

Be A Part Of The 2024 Solano Community College Foundation Crab And Shrimp Feed On 3/2
4

What Happens When You Refuse To Grow Up? Ask My Uncle Bill.
5

The Box Officer: Bob Marley One Love and Madame Web