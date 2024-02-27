FREE Online Workshop On Creating Your Own Monarch Butterfly Habitat

Solano Resource Conservation District is offering two FREE online workshops to help residents learn how to provide Monarch habitat in as little as 100 square feet in their own backyard!

Each workshop will cover the natural history and life cycle of Monarchs, the types of plants Monarchs need to survive, and how to correctly install and manage those plants for the benefit of butterflies. Monarch butterflies have suffered a 95% decline in their population numbers in the past decade. Loss of habitat and food resources are the main reasons for Monarchs’ decline and residents can help them recover by providing these resources in their backyards!

The workshops will be held on Zoom on Sunday, March 10, 4:30pm-5:30pm and Tuesday,

March 19, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Each workshop will cover the same material. To register, please fill

out the form at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/h87xbcCvkb

OR contact Sammy Flohr at [email protected]