Free Diabetes and Blood Pressure Screenings with the Mobile Diabetes Education Center
The Mobile Diabetes Education Center from Touro University will be hosting an afternoon game of diabetes bingo to test our knowledge about diabetes. All are welcome to join and learn something new!
After the game, the Touro University California Diabetes Research and Management (DREAM) team will offer FREE diabetes screening and blood pressure check-ups.
Don’t miss this opportunity to get tips on how to prevent or manage diabetes.
To reserve your seat, online reservations are required. Reserve your seat by visiting “Events” at www.solanolibrary.com.
Our program will take place on Monday, March 2 at 2:00 pm, at the Vacaville Public Library – Town Square, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville.
For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.