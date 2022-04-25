FREE Covid-19 Testing Option In Suisun City!

BrandGOV has expanded its Covid testing program to a new site in Suisun City. Rapid, 15-minute antigen tests are now available every Monday from 10am to 4pm at the Joseph Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive. The testing is being offered as part of the company’s Empower Solano initiative and a grant from the California Department of Public Health. All tests are free. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit https://my.primary.health/l/brandgov .