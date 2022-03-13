FREE COVID-19 testing Available In Vallejo Throughout March!

Local outreach company, BrandGOV, has partnered with the community-based organization Food Is Free Solano, to expand its Covid-19 testing program. Tests will now be available Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 4 pm to 6 pm at the Solano County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Look for the Food Is Free Solano food-give-away stand when you arrive. Only rapid antigen tests will be available. All tests are free and participants will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Registration is not required; walk-ins are welcome. Specific testing dates are March 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31st. Tests will also be offered later in the month at Emmanuel Temple Church from 10am to 12pm on March 21st; from 1 pm to 2 pm on March 22nd and on Sunday March 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm. The church is located at 900 6th Street in Vallejo. Antigen tests will be given and registration is not required. Participants will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by CDPH. The tests are made possible through BrandGOV’s Empower Solano initiative and a grant from CDPH. The program is meant to bring more resources to at-risk and underserved communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
To schedule a testing event for your business, church, organization or other location, email [email protected]; or call 707-474-8777.