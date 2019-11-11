Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Holiday
The sad reality is that one in eight of our neighbors do not have enough food to eat. This holiday season, you can help thousands of families receive groceries to prepare a special holiday meal. Your gift to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano will give hope and nourishment to your community. Donate today at https://give.foodbankccs.org/campaign/food-bank-holidays/c254524 Together we can make the holidays more hopeful for children, families, veterans and seniors who struggle to put food on the table daily. Remember, give generously at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano