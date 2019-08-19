Air Force Security Forces Association (AFSFA) Travis Bay Area Chapter (TBAC) invites both military and the public to participate in the first annual First Responder Memorial Golf Tournament on September 11th. The tournament is hosted by 60th Security Forces Squadron at Travis AFB with tournament management by AFSFA-TBAC. The golf tournament will be held at Cypress Lakes Golf Course near Vacaville.
Proceeds benefit First Responders and their families at Travis Air Force Base.
Entry fee includes 18 rounds of golf, cart, and lunch. Discounts for active-duty military, retired military, veterans, and foursomes. There will be a Hole-in-One contest plus Putting Contest, along with lots of other prizes. Nice prices, lots of raffle items and a silent auction. The tournament will be a shotgun start at 8:30 am, 4-person scramble and best ball. Along the course will be specialty holes such as closest to the pin, longest drive plus the infamous Huge Marshmallow Drive Contest.
TBAC is looking for golfers and sponsor/supporters. Golfers and supporters can sign up online at www.afsfa-travis.com. For additional information on either the AFSFA-
TBAC or the golf tournaments please check the website. For specific information on playing in or sponsor opportunities, you may contact Jim Downey at jedowney69@gmail.com.
Reserve your individual spot or foursome today, space is limited. Cash donations are always appreciated. AFSFA-TBAC is a tax-exempt 501(c)(19) Veteran Organization.