First Movie Review Of 2019: “Holmes & Watson”

I confess: I’m a huge Will Ferrell fan, and I find literally anything he does worth watching…even after the multiple crummy movies he’s done since bursting onto the silver screen in the late 1990’s. In fact some of his characters are so iconic (Ricky Bobby, anyone?), I tend to forget the money I wasted on such movie dreck as “Kicking and Screaming” and “Bewitched.” It’s with this fanboy fascination that I took my family (on Christmas Day, no less) to see the new film “Holmes and Watson” starring Ferrell and long-time screen collaborator John C. Reilly (I’m a huge fan of HIS as well). Ferrell as the great British detective Sherlock Holmes, Reilly as his long-suffering sidekick Dr. Watson (what’s his first name? I don’t know if the movie mentions it…); what could go wrong? I’ll start with Ferrell’s mediocre English accent, made more mediocre by Reilly’s excellent take on it. The bromance highjinx is kind of “Step-Brothers”-light, with the female actors more compelling and funny that their male counterparts. The great English actor Ralph Fiennes is utterly wasted in a role that could have been played by anybody, and the plot twists and turns are vaguely underwhelming. However, there are enough good jokes, sight-gags and hilarious historical references to justify a matinee-priced ticket to this latest Ferrell/Reilly farce…maybe leave the younger teens at home for this one 🙂

John Young