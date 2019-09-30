      Weather Alert

Fire Prevention Day Open House

Fire department or firefighters Maltese cross symbol illustration.

Not every hero wears a cape, Plan and Practice your Escape!

National Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12, 2019

The Vacaville Fire Protection District will be holding its Fire Prevention Day Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday October 5, 2019 at Station No. 64, 420 Vine Street, Vacaville. All residents are invited to stop by.

During the Open House, the public meets the firefighters and sees up close fire engines and all the equipment that is used to keep the community safe. There will also be valuable fire safety information handouts to take home.

October 5 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Vacaville Station no 64
420 Vine Street
Vacaville, CA 95688 United States
