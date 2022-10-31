Find Out Why ‘Dragonflies Rule’ At Bohart Museum Of Entomology Open House On Nov. 6

The event, free and family friendly, takes place in Room 1124 of the Academic Surge Building: 455 Crocker Lane, and will feature noted dragonfly expert Rosser Garrison of Sacramento, widely recognized as one of the current leading experts of the taxonomy of New World Odonata.

“Dragonflies Rule!” will set the theme for the Bohart Museum of Entomology open house on the UC Davis Campus from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.“Dragonfly relatives existed before the onset of the dinosaurs—Triassic Period, 250 to 200 million years ago,” Garrison says. Some of these gigantic dragonfly-like insects had wingspans of about three feet.

Garrison offers other interesting facts about dragonflies:

They have a primitive flight mechanism compared to other insects, bees, butterflies, beetles and flies.”

They, at least many dragonflies, mostly mate on the wing.

They are not poisonous and they do not sew up people’s ears (“devil’s darning needles”). However, one group of large dragonflies are called—appropriately—”Darners. “

“ Larvae have a neat prehensile foldable lower lip unique in insects; it is used for capturing prey like mosquito larvae or even small fish.

Bohart associate Greg Kareofelas said that other local dragonfly specialists and students “will be there to answer all manner of questions concerning dragonflies and damselflies. Bring photos you have taken to have identifications made.” An arts and crafts activity for all ages is also planned. Throughout the afternoon, the Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths), curated by entomologist Jeff Smith, will be open, as will the live insect display showcasing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, stick insects and tarantulas. Visitors are invited to touch or “pet” the cockroaches and stick insects and take selfies. The Bohart Museum, founded in 1946, is directed by Lynn Kimsey, UC Davis distinguished professor of entomology. It is the global home of eight million insect specimens, as well as the live “petting zoo” and an insect-themed gift shop stocked with t-shirts, hoodies, posters, books, jewelry, insect collecting equipment and more. Named for UC Davis professor and noted entomologist Richard Bohart, it is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Kathy Keatley Garvey