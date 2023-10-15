95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Find Out How To Use Solano County Transit At The Benicia Public Library On 10/19

Share
Find Out How To Use Solano County Transit At The Benicia Public Library On 10/19
Image Courtesy of Solano County Transit

Mandi Renshaw, a Senior Analyst in Marketing and Scheduling for Solano County Transit (SolTrans) will be the featured speaker at the Carquinez Village Speaker Series to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19th at the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L St. in Benicia.

The program will review the transportation services offered by the Solano Transportation Authority.  It will cover the SolTrans transit services and where in the Bay Area riders can travel using them. Further, it will cover accommodations for riders with special needs. Finally, it will help riders learn what options they have when making their traveling plans.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Recently Played

A Million DreamsPink
1:50am
DynamiteTaio Cruz
1:46am
Broken WingsMr. Mister
1:41am
RoarKaty Perry
1:37am
StayThe Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
1:35am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

If you have a dog, or if you wish to adopt a dog, the Benicia Dog Festival is for YOU!
2

Dorian the CalTrans worker
3

Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Parish Holiday Craft Faire In Fairfield 11/4 And 11/5!
4

The Lori Frank Memorial Health Fair Is Happening October 21st In Fairfield
5

Looking Back On Halloweens Past