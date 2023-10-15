Find Out How To Use Solano County Transit At The Benicia Public Library On 10/19

Mandi Renshaw, a Senior Analyst in Marketing and Scheduling for Solano County Transit (SolTrans) will be the featured speaker at the Carquinez Village Speaker Series to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19th at the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L St. in Benicia.

The program will review the transportation services offered by the Solano Transportation Authority. It will cover the SolTrans transit services and where in the Bay Area riders can travel using them. Further, it will cover accommodations for riders with special needs. Finally, it will help riders learn what options they have when making their traveling plans.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.