Find Out About 4-H Programs and Scholarships
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities. The 4-H program, open to all youth age 5 through 19 years, engages nearly six million young people across the United States. The California 4-H program is a part of the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR), a statewide network of the University of California.
For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program contact Valerie Williams, Solano County 4-H Program Development Representative at (707) 389-0643, via email at [email protected] or visit http://solano4h.ucanr.edu/