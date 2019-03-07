Finally: The Perfect Uber Driver For Me

If you use Uber regularly to get around, then the following story out of Seattle, Washington is for you. George Ure, an Uber driver based in Seattle, came up with a way to give his riders a better traveling experience by offering them a “menu” where they can choose their “ride type.” Mr. Ure’s ride menu lists the following: “The Silent Ride,” “The Therapy Ride,” and “The Stand Up [Ride].”  Customer Luis Arguijo shared the ride menu on social media following a ride with George, and it quickly went viral. Customers who choose “The Silent Ride” get exactly what it sounds like, which sounds PERFECT to a guy who has to talk all day for a living and detests small-talk when I’m traveling (that sounds harsh, but I’m being honest…I like my rare quiet-time). “The Therapy Ride” lets riders to share their problems with Ure, and apparently he offers non-therapeutic advice. “The Stand Up [Ride]” is George Ure giving riders his best jokes and stories in a stand-up comedy format, something I’d likely pass on but sounds interesting and innovative. Now the question is: how do we get Uber (and other ride-sharing services) to make this menu mandatory?

John Young

