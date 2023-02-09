February is American Heart Month

Cardiovascular disease, is connected to 1 out of every 3 deaths in America. February is the perfect time to explore resources from CDC that can help you and your family members. They recommend that you “Take charge of your heart health”. There are things you can do, starting today that can help lower your risk of heart attack and stroke. Download the information including Tools and Resources, and talk with your loved one’s about your concerns about their lack of exercise, and bad eating habit’s. Black adults are 2 times as likely as White adults to die from preventable heart disease. The CDC Foundation’s “Live to the Beat” campaign, focuses on encouraging Black adults to take small steps to reduce their risks for cardiovascular disease. Look for their Toolkit at CDC.gov.

What small step will you take during American Heart Health Month to reduce your risk?

Donna Perry