“Feathers and Fur” Amazing Animal Summer Series

Join us for a series of special presentations showcasing incredible animals. Learn more about these amazing animals and what they do.

 

  

Tuesday, June 4  – 6:30 pm    Canine Companions for Independence

  

Thursday, June 13 – 6:30 pm  Suisun Wildlife Center: “Owls: Silent Hunters of the Night”

     

Saturday, June 15 – 2:30 pm    Dogs4Diabetics   

 

Thursday, June 20 – 6:30 pm    Solano County Puppy Raisers   

 

Saturday, June 22 – 2:30 pm    LAPS: Loving Animals Providing Smiles

 

Tuesday, June 25 – 6:00 pm    Paws for Healing/Paws for Reading

 

The presentations will take place throughout the month of June at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.

