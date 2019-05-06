“Feathers and Fur” Amazing Animal Summer Series

Join us for a series of special presentations showcasing incredible animals. Learn more about these amazing animals and what they do.

Tuesday, June 4 – 6:30 pm Canine Companions for Independence

Thursday, June 13 – 6:30 pm Suisun Wildlife Center: “Owls: Silent Hunters of the Night”

Saturday, June 15 – 2:30 pm Dogs4Diabetics

Thursday, June 20 – 6:30 pm Solano County Puppy Raisers

Saturday, June 22 – 2:30 pm LAPS: Loving Animals Providing Smiles

Tuesday, June 25 – 6:00 pm Paws for Healing/Paws for Reading

The presentations will take place throughout the month of June at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.