Feast on Friday and Support Local Business!
Thank you to Ramses Solis and his crew at La Cabana in downtown Suisun City, for hosting the Fabulous Fundraising Feast Friday February 5th! You can pick up your Home Style Mex food to go or enjoy patio dining and know that 20% will be donated to “Rotary Feeds Families”. Just print up the flyer from their Facebook page or present it on your phone when you order and “Fairfield Suisun Rotary Feeds Families” will benefit during the Friday Fundraising Feast.
La Cabana’s chile relleno’s are one of my faves, whats yours?
Donna Perry