Family Fun Day for the Winter Arts & Lecture Series

Have you ever wanted to create a wonderful painting and then see it exhibited in a museum? Are you looking for a meaningful time together with that special child in your life? Then, the upcoming Family-Fun-Day at the Vacaville Museum: Center for Solano County History & Culture is for you. Slated for Saturday November 23, 2019, 10:30 am-12:00 pm, the Solano Arts & Lectures Series is offering a morning of painting and creativity with noted artist and muralist, Leslie Molera. Open to kids, ages 7-17 and their special adult, participants will have a private viewing of the Museum’s newest exhibit, Solano Collects. Leslie will use the private collections of art and objects in the show as examples for creative possibilities. After the viewing, participants will be guided through opportunities to paint their own original works of art. As a bonus, the individual paintings will be shown at the Museum throughout the run of the Solano Collects show.
Solano Collects features 30 unique and varied collections loaned to the Museum by collectors from throughout Solano County. With interest in this current show at an all-time high for the Museum, the exhibit will run through February 2, 2020. The show represents a broad sweep of geography, history and art represented by the collections of a wide swath of Solano County residents and neighbors. Offering something for everyone’s interests and curiosities, visitors return for a second and third look at these fascinating collections. The Family-Fun-Day is a unique opportunity to not only join together with family and friends to create an amazing work of art, but also have the rare chance for a private and intimate showing of such a popular
Museum exhibit. The Solano Arts & Lectures Winter Series will offer two more Family Fun Days in the coming months: a hands-on experience with objects presented by four exhibit collectors on Saturday December 14, 2019 inviting the public to play pinball machines with an expert, churn butter the old fashioned way, build fantastic Lego creations and take part in nursing skills of by-gone days. And, the final Winter Family-Fun-Day, January 25, 2020, will find the Museum resounding with the rhythms African Drumming by noted African drummer, Mamadou Traore. Learn how to drum and then be swept up in a thrilling African Drum Circle. Admission is free for these exciting events, but space is very limited and reservations fill up quickly.
Call the Museum to reserve a place for you and your children at each of the events:
707-447-4513 or check us out on Facebook or on our Website: vacavillemuseum.org