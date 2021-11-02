Families Fighting Childhood Cancers

The best treatment for a child battling cancer might be across town or across the country. At The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS) we know – the best treatment in the world doesn’t matter if a child can’t get there.
The NCCS believes when a family is facing the tragedy of childhood cancer, all they should focus on is getting their child well again – period. They shouldn’t have to be overwhelmed with the travel costs surrounding treatment. But how many of us have a savings plan in place for childhood cancer? And unlike other organizations, the NCCS has no limits on how many times we will assist a family in need.
The National Children’s Cancer Society
314.446.5247
theNCCS.org