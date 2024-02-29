Families Can Apply For High School Diplomas For Veterans

The Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) is hosting their annual “Operation Recognition” event which honors United States veterans and Japanese Americans who were unable to finish high school due to wartime circumstances. The program provides eligible veterans with retroactive high school diplomas and a ceremony to celebrate their “graduation” and recognize their sacrifices. SCOE is now accepting applications for the 2024 Operation Recognition celebration on March 27th.

“For over a decade, SCOE has been honoring local veterans and their families by awarding retroactive high school diplomas. It is important that we commemorate both living and deceased veterans, and it is a privilege to connect with local families and recognize the sacrifices made by their loved ones and our fellow Americans,” remarked Solano Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson.

Who is eligible

· Individuals who served in World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam War and were honorably

discharged from their military service.

· Japanese-American citizens who left high school due to internment in World War II relocation camps.

· Families may apply for Operation Recognition diplomas on behalf of eligible persons who aredeceased.

Veterans and families can obtain an application on at www.solanocoe.net/oprec or by calling (707) 399-4475.

Applications must be submitted by March 20, 2024.