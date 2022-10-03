95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules

Share
Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2022 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2022 CASH CONTEST.

https://bit.ly/2022fallcashcontestrules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/2022fallcashcontestrulesspanish 

 

Recently Played

About Damn TimeLizzo
12:36pm
Leave The Door OpenSilk Sonic - Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak
12:32pm
World.s Smallest ViolinAjr
12:29pm
I HopeGabby Barrett And Charlie Puth
12:25pm
As It WasHarry Styles
12:22pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
2

Volunteer To Help At The North Bay Stand Down Event For Veterans in October
3

Be A Part Of The 1st Fairfield "Vine to Table" Event October 8th!
4

Circling Crater Lake: A Beautiful (And Grueling) View Of A Formal Volcano
5

The Vacaville Museum Guild Fall Festival Courtyard Sale On 10/15