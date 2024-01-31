Fairfield Will Offer CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) In April

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is a perfect way to prepare yourself for emergencies, disasters and, first aid needs. Disaster can strike quickly and without warning. It can force you to evacuate your neighborhood or confine you to your home. Citizens who are prepared in advance, can work as a team and provide essential services to their family, community, and neighborhood. By training as a Fairfield CERT member, you can play a vital role in the City’s disaster recovery efforts.

The Fairfield CERT program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact the Fairfield area and trains them in basic disaster response skills. Examples are:

Fire safety

Light search and rescue

Team organization

Disaster medical operations

After classroom and simulation-based education, CERT members will be able to assist others in the neighborhood or workplace immediately following an event when emergency responders may not be immediately available to help. As with most disasters, the 911 system becomes overwhelmed with calls for help. CERT team members help bridge the gap when disasters strike.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for the Fairfield CERT program:

Must be at least 18 years old

Live or work within the city of Fairfield

Must not have any misdemeanor convictions within one year

Must not have any felony convictions

Upcoming Academy Dates

APRIL 2024

To Register

Please fill out the attached application and bring it into Fire Administration at 1200 Kentucky Street.

For more information please contact the CERT team at [email protected].