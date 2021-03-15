Fairfield Suisun Visual Arts Association
The Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association invites the public to join us at the Solano Town Center Gallery for a new show and event. The Member’s new show ‘Imagine’ will offer a variety of artwork that will include paints, photography, glass, and much more. ‘Imagine’ will also showcase the abstract artwork of our Featured Artist, Pat Calabro.
The show opens Wednesday, March 17 and runs through Saturday, April 17 at the Solano Town Center Gallery, 1350 Travis Blvd. Fairfield. The Gallery hours are Wednesday thru Sunday, 11am to 6pm.
This visual art show will be one of our first interactive shows to feature a ‘Scavenger Hunt’. When you arrive at the Gallery, ask our volunteer for a Scavenger Hunt form. Fill out the form with your information as requested and then find the six images listed on the form. For each image, write down the Artist name and Title of the piece of art. Items in the Scavenger Hunt can be found in the Gallery and Gift Shop. All participants will receive a Solano Town Center Gallery pen and their form will be entered to win a Solano Town Center Gallery Gift Certificate at the end of the show.
For additional information, please contact Dennis Ariza, Solano Town Center Gallery Director at 707-688-8889.