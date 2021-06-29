Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District August “Back To School” Resource Fair

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
Back To School Resource Fair
Save the Date: 08/14/2021 (10AM-1PM)
Location: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Fairfield
We welcome and appreciate your support for the annual Fairfield-Suisun Unified School
District Back To School Resource Fair (BTSRF)! Each year the BTSRF is an opportunity
for our community to support one another. To do this, the fair relies on community
donations to provide our students with necessary school supplies prior to the first day
of school. If your organization or members of your organization would like to support
this event, we are seeking support in the following ways:
Donations:
If you would like to make a monetary donation, cash or checks are welcome!
Checks should be made out to FSUSD- Healthy Start FRC.
Primary grade level (PreK- 5th Grades)
We Need:
● Youth and standard size backpacks (no
solid red or solid blue backpacks)
● 1 pack wide ruled filler paper
● 2 wide ruled notebooks
● 2 pocket folders
● 1 pack of color markers
● 1 pack of crayons
● 1 pair kids safety scissors
● 4 pencils with erasers
● 1 glue stick
● 1 pair headphones (3.5mm jack)
Secondary grade level (6th- 12th Grades)
needs:
● Standard size backpacks (no solid red
or solid blue backpacks)
● 1 pack college ruled filler paper
● 2 college ruled notebooks
● 2 pocket folders
● 1 pack colored pencils
● 2 blue or black pens
● 4 pencils with erasers
● 2 highlighters
● 1 pair headphones (3.5mm jack)
● On-the-go hygiene kit
○ 1 stick deodorant
○ 3 ultra-thin maxi pads
○ 1 travel toothbrush & toothpaste
All donations may be dropped off at 2195 Union Avenue, Fairfield, CA 94533 from 7:30am-4:30pm M-F.
To arrange for items to be picked up or dropped off, please contact Laura Bowles at [email protected] or
707-399-4325.