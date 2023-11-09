Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Of Commerce Ambassador’s Turkey Drive To Benefit The Kroc Center Is 11/20

Join the community at the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s Turkey Drive to support THE SALVATION KROC CENTER SUISUN CITY. The Kroc Center provides Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to 1,400 families in need each year. Help us make a difference by donating frozen turkeys or making a monetary contribution.

When: Monday, November 20th, from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor, 360 Chadbourne Road, in Fairfield

Please bring your frozen turkey to Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor by 2 pm, ensuring that the KROC Center can distribute them in time for Thanksgiving. Your support will bring joy to families in need during the holiday season. Thank you!